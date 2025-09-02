Phyllis A. Ostertag | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 2, 2025

Phyllis Ann Ostertag (nee Wilde), 83, passed away from heart failure under hospice care on Aug. 28, 2025, in Ballwin, Mo.

Born on May 20, 1942, in Columbia, Phyllis lived a life marked by quiet strength and unwavering dedication to those around her. 

A woman of deep faith, she was a devoted member of the Worden Church of God, where her kindness and encouragement left a lasting impression on her church community.

Phyllis shared 52 years of marriage with her husband John Ervin Ostertag, who preceded her in death in 2016. Together, they built and operated John’s Auto Repair in Dupo, a small business they nurtured for 45 years.

She is also survived by her daughter Shari Ann Ostertag Chappelear; son Jeffrey John Ostertag; seven grandchildren; and five and a half great-grandchildren. Her legacy lives on through them and through the many lives she touched with her gentle spirit.

In accordance with her wishes, no formal service will be held. Phyllis asked that we focus on the future and cherish our families.

Her memory will remain a source of comfort and inspiration to all who knew her.

