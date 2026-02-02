Phyllis A. Karn | Obituary

Phyllis Ann Karn (nee Swartz), 91, of Dupo, died Jan. 29, 2026, at Sherbrooke Village in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 15, 1934 in East St. Louis.

Phyllis was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Dupo. She retired as a secretary after many years in the Dupo Community School District, and she was an avid animal lover.

Surviving are her sons Robert (Melissa) Karn and Brad (Kim) Karn; grandchildren Alaina (Josh) Scherle and Marla (Michael) Kettler; great-grandchildren Ava, Ian and Maizy Scherle and Parker, Ethan and Lydia Kettler; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Karn; parents Robert and Jewel (nee Crain) Swartz; and sister Johanna (Jack) Reichert.

Private interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Helping Strays of Monroe County.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.