Phoebe | Pet of the Week

Phoebe is a cute and friendly girl. She loves to run and play outside with other dogs but doesn’t care for cats. Phoebe is crate trained, mastering potty training, and learning to walk nice on a leash. Phoebe can sit, she is working on her “stay” and she loves treats. She is an active girl who would benefit from daily exercise and training.

Phoebe is 1 year old and weighs 62 pounds.

Phoebe’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and spayed.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.