Pete | Pet of the Week

Pete is a beautiful eight year old Labrador Retriever mix. He walks good on a leash and is potty trained. Pete plays well with other dogs. He likes to be brushed and eat treats. Pete is super sweet and very easy going.

Pete has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. He would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home, or foster-to-adopt home, during Pete’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Foster-to-adopt would be a great way to get to know Pete. Finalizing the adoption would be done once treatment is complete.

Pete’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, up to date on shots, and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.



