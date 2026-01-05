Peggy Ann Ries | Obituary

Peggy Ann Ries (nee Schnellbecher), left this life to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 30, 2025. Peggy was born on May 20, 1949, in Red Bud, to her parents, the late Wilbert and Margaret, (Rick) Schnellbecher of Valmeyer.

Peggy will be remembered as a wonderful and devoted mother, a caring and dependable big sister, a talented and creative aunt and a loving niece. She gave selflessly of her time, talents and heart to those she loved and to her community.

Her kindness, work ethic, and unwavering faith in God and dedication to family and friends will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Peggy is survived by her sons Zachary K. (Emily Neal) Frank of Peoria Illinois and Eric W. Frank of Waterloo. She also leaves behind her sisters Sandra (Robert) Morris of Fairview Height, Betty (Roger) Siburt and Jean Schwarz of Columbia. She is also survived by an uncle, Bill Rick, and an aunt, Betty Rick, of Waterloo, and many cousins, friends and her dear little puppy Mia.

Memorial Mass was celebrated Jan. 2 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Evelyn’s Hospice House; donor’s choice; or family needs.