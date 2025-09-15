Pearl M. Luttman | Obituary

Pearl M. Luttman, 87, of Red Bud, died Sept. 12, 2025, at Red Bud Regional Hospital.

She was born to the late Emil and Olinda (nee Hoth) Koenig on April 22, 1938 in Red Bud.

Pearl married Edward C. Luttman on Aug. 11, 1956; he preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2025.

She was a homemaker and had also worked at Flowers by Hoffman and was a switch board operator for Snyder General.

Pearl was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Red Bud. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, the Evening Guild and sang in the choir at church.

ved by Mark (Wendy) Luttman, Bruce (Sharon) Luttman, Nancy Horrell, Douglas (Susan) Luttman and Chris (Kathleen) Luttman; grandchildren Brandon (Alexandra) Luttman, Amanda (Matt) Lucash, Megan Laurent (Scott Liefer), Taylor (Reed) Juengling, Katie Doerge, Leslie Luttman, Summer Luttman, Connor Luttman and Carson Luttman; and great-grandchildren Aaron Luttman, Owen Luttman, Amelia Luttman, August Luttman, Ruby Lucash, Leif Lucash, Mackenzie Laurent and Madison Laurent.

She was also preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Aitken and son-in-law Rick Horrell.

Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at St. John Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Rev. Brian Nowak officiating.

Interment will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran School, Red Bud.

Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, handled arrangements.