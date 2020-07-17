Peanut Butter | Pet of the Week

Peanut Butter is a handsome tabby who dreams of a family who will give him lots of affection, toys, and a fellow cat would be acceptable too. Peanut Butter had some puncture wounds but he has since healed and is healthy now. Help Peanut Butter’s dreams come true by becoming his new family.

Peanut Butter is two years old.

Peanut Butter’s adoption fee is $100; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.