PDR superintendent saga continues

The ongoing matter of a recently hired superintendent who was suspended shortly after the start of the school year was the topic of recent meetings for the Prairie du Rocher School Board.

Dr. Margo Schmitt, who came to this area from Des Plaines, was hired as the school’s new superintendent over the summer following the resignation of Rob Pipher, who accepted a similar post near Springfield.

On Sept. 28, the board suspended her following a special meeting.

The specifics of Schmitt’s suspension were not made public, but the school board noted then that the length of this suspension and any future action on her employment was pending an investigation.

Since then, the board has been working to get a separation agreement approved.

At a Dec. 18 meeting, the North County News reported that the school board said no settlement would be approved due to information it had received that night.

A special meeting was then set for this past Sunday.

Listed on the agenda for this meeting was “approve a motion to retroactively approve and modify a notice of suspension without pay; notice of dismissal charges; and notice of pre-termination hearing for superintendent Margo Schmitt.”

According to the North County News, Mark Schmitt – Margo’s husband – claimed at Sunday’s meeting that the school board did not follow protocols and agreements, and his wife had not been paid since Nov. 15 despite an agreement that she would be paid throughout the year.

Other residents spoke about the matter at Sunday’s special meeting – one urging the school board to make sure all proper protocols are followed and another praising Margo Schmitt for her “positivity” and “wanting to bring the community together.”

Following an executive session, the school board issued the notice of suspension, dismissal charges and notice of a pre-termination hearing.

The hearing for Margo Schmitt’s termination has thus been scheduled for Jan. 15 at 6 p.m.

Suzanne McCarty is serving as interim superintendent for the Prairie du Rocher School District in the meantime.