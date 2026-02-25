PDR school board votes on Schmitt  

Republic-Times- February 25, 2026

The North County News reported that following months of negotiations, the Prairie du Rocher School Board finally approved of a separation agreement with former superintendent Dr. Margo Schmitt at its Feb. 17 meeting.

Schmitt, who came to the local area from Des Plaines, had been hired as school superintendent in July 2025. However, on Sept. 28, the board held a special meeting where they approved of her suspension.

The specifics of the suspension were not made public but board president Amanda Chandler noted then that the length of this suspension was pending an investigation.

The separation of Schmitt from the school district has since been a long, drawn-out process.

At its Dec. 18 meeting, the board was ready to approve an agreement. However, following an executive session, Chandler announced that due to information received that night, there would be no vote on this matter.

The board held a special meeting Dec. 21 during which the following agenda items were approved: “motion to retroactively approve and modify a notice of suspension without pay; notice of dismissal charges; and notice of pre-termination hearing for superintendent Margo Schmitt.” 

The board unanimously approved of the separation agreement at last week’s meeting without further discussion.

Schmitt herself was not present at these meetings.

