Patsy R. Powell | Obituary

Patsy Ruth Powell, 92, of Columbia,born May 1, 1933, in Marston, Mo., died Sept. 23, 2025, at her residence.

Mrs. Powell was retired from the United States Postal Service. She was a member at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Columbia, and a former member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Cahokia.

Surviving are her sons David (Julie) Powell of Waterloo, Ron (Rhonda) Powell of St. Charles, Mo., and Jeff (Jennifer) Powell of Columbia; daughters Sandy Andracsek of Columbia and Sue Champion of Columbia.; grandchildren Steve Blosser, Kevin Blosser, Brian (Raul Gonzalez) Champion, Michelle (Roscoe) Magnuson, Rachel (Matt) Dennis, Ashley (Wes) Breeding, Angela (Phillip) Kelley, James (Megan) Powell, Ronald (Jordan) Powell, Rebecca Wallace, Justin (Kerri) Andracsek and Andrew Powell; great-grandchildren Samantha, Jane, Abbi and Lucas Blosser; Alex and Ashlynn Magnuson, Cameron, Ayden and Caroline Dennis, Tyson, Jackson, Olivia and Liam Breeding, Carter Wallace, Molly and Lucy Powell, Easton and Magdalena Andracsek and London Powell; and a dear nephew, Edward (Linda) Bowman of Shiloh. She was a dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Mrs. Powell was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years James Edward Powel; parents Robert F. Connor and Sylvia (nee Matthews) Hanson; brothers Robert Connor and David Connor; sister Mildred Coyle; son-in-law Ray Champion; and great-grandchildren Evan and Lydia Kelley.

Visitation was Sept. 27 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Columbia.

A funeral service followed at the church.

Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dupo.

Memorials may be made to: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Building Fund; or Ladies League.

Braun Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.