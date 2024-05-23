Patrick Nobbe | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- May 23, 2024

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School tennis player Patrick Nobbe. He placed third in his singles bracket at Saturday’s Class 1A Triad Sectional, qualifying him for a return trip to state. Nobbe finished 22-6 in singles and 19-2 in doubles this season for the Bulldogs. “We are hoping that Patrick’s experience at last year’s tournament will help him prepare for this year’s tournament,” WHS tennis coach Brett Ivers said. “Looking back, I am uncertain when the last time a boys singles player from Waterloo High School has been to multiple IHSA state tournaments.”

