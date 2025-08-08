Patrick M. McCarthy | Obituary

Patrick M. McCarthy, 79, of Waterloo, died Aug. 5, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born June 5, 1946, in Red Bud.

Pat was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer, St.Mary’s Knights of Columbus, Valmeyer American Legion Post 901 and an Army Veteran.

Pat was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved to travel with his wife and especially enjoyed the annual family vacations with his kids and grandkids. Pat delighted in woodworking, sketching and painting. He handcrafted many personal family gifts and spent hours in his beloved woodshop.

Pat was a lifelong member of St. Mary Parish and served on the Parish Council. Pat served as the President of the Building Committee and was instrumental in the construction and design of St. Mary Church after the flood of 1993.

Pat loved sports throughout his life, having excelled in both basketball and baseball. He coached his sons’ baseball for Valmeyer Youth Sports Association through Junior and Senior Legion ball. Pat encouraged sports and was a founding member of Valmeyer’s Boosters of School Sports program. He enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals and was an avid, lifelong fan of the Valmeyer Lakers.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 8-9:30 a.m. at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer with Father Urban Osuji officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

A luncheon will be held following all services at St. Mary Parish in Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the St. Mary Parish Building Fund.