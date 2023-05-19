Patricia Toal Tangeman | Obituary

Patricia Toal Tangeman, 76, died peacefully on April 29, 2023, in Tualatin, Ore., surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Jack and Betty Toal of Waterloo. Pat was born on Feb. 23, 1947, in St. Louis.

Pat was a graduate of Ss. Peter & Paul High School. She spent two years at the University of Illinois before transferring into the Washington University PT program where she got her bachelors. Years later she returned to the University of Oregon to get a Master’s of Education and several years later a Master’s of Arts in whole systems design from Antioch in Seattle, Wash.

She worked for years as a pediatric physical therapist, gradually moving into more administrative positions. She started a stroke management clinic at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore., then went on to teach physical therapy at Pacific. She also taught physical therapy at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Ore. She loved gardening, traveling, camping, playing piano and was very involved in many social justice issues through her church.

Pat is survived by her husband Rick Tangeman; son Dr. Kevin Tangeman (Brittany); and she was a devoted “Nana” to her two granddaughters Emma and Lily Tangeman all in Oregon. Pat is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law John (Cindy) Toal, James (Karla) Toal and David (Libby) Toal, along with aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held on June 10 in Oregon. Virtual attendance is possible by contacting a family member.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: The Alzheimer’s Association; or Trees for a Change in her honor.