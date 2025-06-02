Patricia J. Harris | Obituary

Patricia J. Harris (nee Yandell), 81, of Maeystown, died May 31, 2025, in Maeystown. She was born May 31, 1944, in Sikeston, Mo.

Patricia graduated from Scott Central High School, Morley, Mo., in 1962. She then graduated from IBM Keypunch School in 1963 in Memphis, Tenn.

Patricia worked for the FBI, Collier Steel, Valley Steel and went on to retire from the University of Illinois Extension Office in 2006.

She was a member of the St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, charter member of Cahokia Moose Lodge, Women’s Auxiliary and Cahokia Jaycees, where she was president from 1970-1971. She took shorthand notes of village board meetings and Jaycees, which were published in the newspaper. She was in the Maeystown Women’s Club and was the secretary for 28 years. Patricia also organized and typed the church newsletter.

She was a family-first woman, whose favorite place was home. Her favorite things included crafting, sewing, scrapbooking, cardmaking, reading and music. Along with her hobbies, Patricia loved spending time with her rosebuds, whom she was immensely proud of.

Patricia could best be described by one of her favorite quotes, “Be a girl with a mind, a woman with attitude, and a lady with class” – Unknown.

She is survived by her daughters Dana (Steven) Hicks and Julie (Bryan) Washausen; granddaughters Amy (Anthony) Stirnaman, Kristin (Travis) Busch, Emily Washausen (Josh Gregson) and Anna Washausen; great-grandchildren Harris and Joseph Stirnaman and Evelyn Busch; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Harris; parents Ervin and Virginia (nee Walker) Yandell; brother Thomas (Katy) Yandell Jr.; and sister Mary (Clarence) Roderick.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. June 3, 2025 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will beat St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ainad Shrine Temple; Family Hospice – Belleville; or donor’s choice.