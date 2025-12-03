Patience a virtue for CHS boys hoops 



Pictured is the Columbia High School boys basketball squad for the 2025-26 campaign, front row, from left, Manager Chayne Copling, Austin Jung, Ryker Nelson, Ayden Sepich, Elliot Nelson, Jase Nelson, Dane Quevreaux, Xavier Voegele, Luke Dewilde and Manager Malone Hohman; back row: Manager Sam Laue, Coach Aaron Bosch, Coach Brody Mount, Kyle Chudd, Howie Nelson, Brody Landgraf, Eddie Smajic, Braxton Ingrum, Jackson Lawal, Coach TJ Menard and Head Coach Mark Sandstrom. Not pictured is Coach Evan Lucas.

The Columbia High School boys basketball program will definitely look different than the past few years, as the program saw nine seniors graduate from a 2024-25 squad that went 26-7 and compiled 101 total victories for the Eagles.

One of those seniors, 6-foot-8 scoring and rebounding leader Sam Donald, is now playing NCAA Division I hoops.

Still, head coach Mark Sandstrom sees postseason potential for his 2025-26 squad as long as it continues to put in the work.

Leading the way for the Eagles will be seniors Eddie Smajic and Brody Landgraf.

At 6-foot-6, Smajic averaged nearly 15 points per game and shot 44 percent from three-points range. He’s already off to an even better start this winter.

“He is the best pure shooter I have ever coached,” Sandstrom said.

At 6-foot-5, Landgraf will be counted on for scoring and rebounding. So far this season, he’s averaging 14.3 points and nine rebounds per game.

“(He) will be asked to do more offensively and will need to increase his rebounding numbers,” Sandstrom said.

After those two, Sandstrom pointed to seniors Elliot Nelson, Kyle Chudd and Jase Nelson, along with junior Luke Dewilde, as players who will step into starting spots or high-minute positions.

“All have paid their dues behind last year’s large senior class,” Sandstrom said. “All of them have had great success in their fall sports. They are all very talented and have good basketball instincts along with putting the work in.”

Key early games for the Eagles include Dec. 9 at home against Triad and Dec. 19 at home against Breese Central. Those contests and others should help test Sandstrom’s squad as it prepares for the long haul.

“I believe this group will be in the postseason mix once again,” Sandstromg said. “It just might take us a little bit of time to get going.”