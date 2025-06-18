Pastoral change in Columbia

Republic-Times- June 18, 2025
Steve Thoma

The Diocese of Belleville announced a pastoral change coming later this summer for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia. 

Per the diocese, Rev. Steve Thoma, CR, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, will be departing the diocese on Aug. 20 to return to his religious community, the Congregation of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Rev. Brian Barker, currently pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Marion and St. Paul Parish in Johnston City, has been appointed administrator of Immaculate Conception effective Aug. 20 for a renewable period of two years.

