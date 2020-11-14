Pandemic worsening here and beyond

Pictured courtesy of the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force is a map of new COVID hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the region for the week of Oct. 27. Monroe is one of only three counties at the highest level of approximately 20 per 100,000.

The long-predicted fall and winter spike in the pandemic appears to have started, as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising in Monroe County and beyond.

Monroe County’s death toll now stands at 42 per the Illinois Department of Public Health, after another death associated with Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center was announced Thursday and two more deaths from that facility were announced Friday.

The county has had 1,604 total coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, with 246 of them currently active.

There have been 436 new cases in Monroe County since Nov. 3. Eleven residents are hospitalized with the virus as of Saturday, which is an increase from 10 reported on Friday.

There were 32 new cases reported Monday, 40 reported Sunday, 86 reported Saturday, 26 reported Friday, 50 new cases reported Thursday, 25 new cases reported Wednesday and 40 cases Tuesday.

Saturday’s daily case total was the highest of the pandemic so far here, but Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said to use caution when evaluating the spread of the coronavirus based on that number because it often includes tests taken over multiple days.

“There’s no doubt that there’s been a large increase (in daily cases), but I don’t think it’s as large as it looks like,” he said, noting Saturday’s total came from tests taken throughout the week.

Still, Wagner urged those who have underlying health conditions and the elderly to avoid going places unless absolutely necessary and wearing a mask and washing their hands if they must leave their house.

“It’s widespread and it’s not going to change anytime in the near future,” Wagner said of the virus’ spread in the community.

After reporting 50 cases in one day on Thursday, which he partially attributed to a late surge in data the day before, Wagner told residents to take action.

“Monroe County is currently seeing an increase in numbers over all age demographics, and people need to use appropriate measures to reduce the trend,” he advised.

That echoed his advice from the previous Friday.

“It’s concerning, but people just need to do their best,” Wagner said of the upward trend in cases. “People just need to be smart and protect themselves.”

“We’re seeing a lot more spread, and it’s community-wide,” Wagner added. “It’s not one specific behavior or anything like that. People just need to really think about what they’re doing. If you’re going to be around a big group of people, you’re taking much more of a risk, especially if you’re indoors.”

Amid the rise in cases, Wagner announced an IDPH mobile testing unit will be at the Monroe County Annex, located at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo, this coming Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The rise in cases has affected county and local government, as the Monroe County Circuit Court learned over the weekend that members of its staff were in contact with someone who has the virus.

“We are working with the Monroe County Health Department, and out of an abundance of caution, the court, state’s attorney’s office, circuit clerk’s office and probation office will be closed this week, and the status will be reevaluated at the end of the week,” Monroe County State’s Attorney Chris Hitzemann wrote on Facebook.

Hitzemann emphasized the county made this decision given that only one day of court was scheduled this week because of Veterans Day.

He also stressed that the entire state’s attorney’s office is not quarantining, but merely acting with extreme caution.

“I have not tested positive (and have tested negative), but I will not comment on anyone else in the courthouse or specific orders to quarantine because I believe to do so would violate HIPAA,” Hitzemann said, referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Also, Waterloo and Columbia each announced that their city halls are closed because of how widespread coronavirus has become.

At the state government level, driver services facilities statewide will be closed from Tuesday until Dec. 7 due to the worsening pandemic.

Among the new cases this past week were one resident at Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo and one resident and one employee at Oak Hill.

The Waterloo School District is considering moving some students back to remote learning only because of how many teachers are quarantined.

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo moved its entire student body to remote learning for that same reason Monday.

Immaculate Conception School in Columbia also informed affected families Monday that a student in one of its younger classes tested positive for the virus, meaning a group of students and teachers must now quarantine.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 826 cases (9,926 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 618 cases (3,733 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 69 cases (424 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner announced last week that four more residents had died from COVID-19.

Two of those deaths were connected to Integrity Healthcare of Columbia, one to Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation in Waterloo and one, a woman in her 70s, was not connected to any long-term care facility.

An Integrity death last Thursday was an earlier one that had not been previously attributed to Monroe County, Wagner explained.

The death at Oak Hill was a resident who had the novel coronavirus, appeared to recover from it, went back into the general population, then recently died.

Given how recent that person had the virus, Wagner said the death is currently being attributed to COVID-19 by the state.

“If you’ve had COVID and die anytime in the near future, you’re going to be classified a COVID death,” he said.

Monroe County learned Friday it again made the IDPH list of counties at the warning level for the virus, along with all but six of the state’s other counties.

For the week of Nov. 1, Monroe County had 553 cases per 100,000 people (the goal is 50 or fewer), a positivity rate of 15.3 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent) and performed enough 1,179 tests (the goal is to do enough tests to meet the positivity rate target). It met all other criteria.

Like in Monroe County, the coronavirus pandemic is worsening in many parts of the country.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which is made up of physicians and healthcare professionals from the area’s largest healthcare systems, said this week that staffed hospital beds in the St. Louis metro area – which includes the metro east – are very near to max capacity.

“When we look at capacity, we look at the number of beds we can staff, not the number of beds that we have,” Dr. Alex Garza of the Pandemic Task Force said.

Garza added the St. Louis area is seeing a 50 percent increase in cases week over week. The St. Louis metropolitan area currently has a positivity rate of 22.4 percent.

“This kind of stress on hospitals is extremely dangerous for anyone who depends on the healthcare system for their care in this region,” Dr. Garza said.

Wagner said that was his understanding as well.

“From what I’m hearing, hospital beds are not the big issue. It’s the staff to staff them that is starting to get a little touchy,” Wagner said. “When you have increased cases, you have increased staff at every place that are testing positive.”

Dr. Garza said Friday that the virus is currently “winning the war.”

“For months, we’ve talked about a time. A time when we would run out of options. A time when we would run out of space to care for sick patients. When our options would be limited. When the virus is hitting us so hard that the healthcare system we have would be unable to address the peoples’ needs. That terrible time gets closer with each passing minute,” Dr. Garza said. “The real peak of this pandemic has yet to come… the best time to act was really yesterday, but a good time to act is now.”

For Friday’s full briefing, click here.

In St. Clair County, there have been 11,851 total positive tests and 237 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 135,627 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 1,772 confirmed cases, 233 of which are active. Twenty-two people have died from the virus in that county. A total of 18,862 tests have been performed there.

The metro east region, including Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate continue to rise even after the state imposed mitigations to curb the spread of the virus last week.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 16.3 percent on Nov. 13, marking the 23rd consecutive day of it being over 8 percent, the threshold for new restrictions being imposed.

Every region in the state has some limitations in place due to rising cases or hospitalizations.

Illinois overall is up to 585,248 cases of coronavirus and 10,779 deaths after reporting its highest single-day cases and deaths ever or in months, respectively.

Gov. JB Pritzker said this week he may issue another stay-at-home order soon if the spread of the virus does not slow.

Neighboring Missouri has recorded 243,169 confirmed cases and 3,386 deaths. That includes 37,515 cases in St. Louis County and 10,172 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 11.2 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 246,421 people have died. America added over a million more cases in less than a week last week.

Worldwide, there are over 54.8 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.3 million COVID-19-related deaths.