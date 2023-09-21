Panda | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- September 21, 2023

This pet is currently in foster care. Please call the shelter to arrange an introduction.

Panda is doing well in her foster home. She loves everyone and hasn’t had an accident since the first day. She isn’t a fan of the crate but does go in it when no one is home. Panda is extremely smart and food motivated. She knows sit, come, no, and out. She does have energy and will run and play but will also come in and hang out and just want to be with you. She plays well with children and other dogs too.

Panda is 2.5 months old.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and younger, is $300. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.

