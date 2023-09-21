Panda | Pet of the Week

This pet is currently in foster care. Please call the shelter to arrange an introduction.

Panda is doing well in her foster home. She loves everyone and hasn’t had an accident since the first day. She isn’t a fan of the crate but does go in it when no one is home. Panda is extremely smart and food motivated. She knows sit, come, no, and out. She does have energy and will run and play but will also come in and hang out and just want to be with you. She plays well with children and other dogs too.



Panda is 2.5 months old.

