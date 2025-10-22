Owen Niebruegge | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- October 22, 2025

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School football standout Owen Niebruegge. The senior had touchdown runs of 47, 1 and 72 yards in Friday’s 21-14 home victory over Triad to clinch a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference title and improve Waterloo’s record to 6-2. Niebruegge rushed for 183 yards on the night and also led the defense with two tackles and eight assists. For the season, he’s rushed for 593 yards (9.6 yards per carry), has 270 receiving yards and is the team’s leading tackler with 57 total stops and an interception. He’s scored nine total TDs so far this season. 

