Overnight patching on I-255

Republic-Times- May 21, 2025

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching on northbound Interstate 255 in Columbia from the Route 3 on-ramp to Davis Ferry Road will begin, weather permitting, this evening, Wednesday, May 21. All lanes will reopen to traffic by Thursday morning, May 22. ​

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this work. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Wednesday crash south of Waterloo

May 21, 2025

Vehicle stolen in Millstadt

May 21, 2025

Remembering Roger

May 21, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web