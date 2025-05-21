Overnight patching on I-255

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching on northbound Interstate 255 in Columbia from the Route 3 on-ramp to Davis Ferry Road will begin, weather permitting, this evening, Wednesday, May 21. All lanes will reopen to traffic by Thursday morning, May 22. ​

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this work. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.