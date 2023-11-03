Ollie | Pet of the Week

Republic-Times- November 3, 2023

Ollie is a very friendly and playful guy. He enjoys car rides and going to the park. He is crate trained, house trained, and good with other dogs. Stop by the shelter during open hours to meet Ollie.

Ollie is two years old and weighs 43 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Nala | Pet of the Week

October 25, 2023

Waluigi | Pet of the Week

October 19, 2023

Pepper | Pet of the Week

October 5, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19