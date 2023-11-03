Ollie | Pet of the Week

Ollie is a very friendly and playful guy. He enjoys car rides and going to the park. He is crate trained, house trained, and good with other dogs. Stop by the shelter during open hours to meet Ollie.

Ollie is two years old and weighs 43 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.