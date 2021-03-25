Oliver | Pet of the Week

Oliver is a demonstrative lover boy, after he accepts you! At first he might be a bit gruff and probably hide. It takes time to win his trust. He has been in a foster home and after about four days to adjust, he has been sweet and loving but doesn’t like to be picked up. This gorgeous boy is good with children but didn’t see eye to eye with other cats in his last home so would be better being the only cat in the family. He likes to play with his human with stick toys and laser lights. He has beautiful blue eyes, likes to talk with his deep voice, has a huge purr, and loves to sit in the window seat.

Oliver is four years old.

Oliver’s adoption fee is $100; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered. If you are interested in meeting Oliver, please fill out an online adoption application.

Bacon has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. He would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment. If you would like to provide a foster home, or foster-to-adopt home, during Bacon’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Foster-to-adopt would be a great way to get to know him. Finalizing the adoption would be done once treatment is complete

