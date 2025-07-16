Oak Hill director exits among other county biz

Less than a week after a scathing report from auditor James Schmersahl regarding accounting incompetence at Oak Hill, the facility’s director is no longer employed with the county-owned senior living and rehabilitation center.

Oak Hill acting administrator Alicia Emmerich submitted a letter of resignation Thursday following the July 7 Monroe County Board meeting.

During the meeting, Schmersahl reported an alarming number of accounting irregularities in the Oak Hill ledgers.

While he said there was no indication of “malfeasance,” he suggested “significant changes” in accounting practices at Oak Hill would need to be implemented moving forward.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb confirmed Emmerich’s resignation Monday, adding a search for Emmerich’s replacement is a “top priority” for commissioners.

Emmerich had taken over for former Oak Hill administrator Shari Kruep in September.

Kruep’s employment was terminated after it was discovered she had failed to report “alleged abuse or neglect of residents” to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In other business from last Monday’s meeting, Monroe County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Pam Poetker requested input on a possible amendment to the Monroe/Randolph County Enterprise Zone.

Poetker said she was determining the level of interest in a potential residential construction benefit for the counties and municipalities involved with the enterprise zone.

She said the MCEDC was exploring an amendment which would eliminate the sales tax on “sticks and bricks” – the construction materials involved in residential development – in applicable areas of the new enterprise zone.

Poetker shared that one area contractor said he was forced to relocate to a different county because there were no housing options commensurate financially with the employees’ requirements.

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean added there are “not enough places to live” in the bi-county area, and there is a definite lack of “affordable housing” in the region.

During discussion, it was decided that apartments and other multi-family dwellings should be excluded from the potential residential construction benefits.

While admitting a need to address the “residential shortage,” McLean noted that apartment complexes “put pressure” on local governments by increasing the demand for resources but not bringing in the same amount of property taxes from tenants compared to single-family home owners.

Additionally, McLean noted an increase in population density translates to increased demand on local police, emergency services and schools.

McLean added that in light of a recent lack of local real estate available for purchase, he would like to see a focus on home ownership rather than rental properties.

Poetker agreed, also pointing out the tax break on materials would be an encouragement to developers to combatting “skyrocketing” construction costs.

Monroe County Board Chairman George Green called the idea a “win-win,” adding it might promote development in “stagnant areas.”

Green also represents Monroe County on the enterprize zone board.

While there has been some initial interest expressed, Poetker said she is still waiting to hear from a number of local governing bodies.

Poetker said she wanted to know “who’s in,” adding the corporation would like to “get everyone together to decide ultimate regulations” sooner than later, as amendments to the enterprise zone are ready to be implemented.

Poetker explained a company which requested inclusion in the enterprise zone has completed its objectives and plans to exit the zone.

The company paid the cost of enacting enterprise zone map amendments in 2023 when it was in the process of developing two solar power facilities in Randolph County.

As part of an agreement to join the enterprise zone, the company agreed to pay for map amendments upon its exit.

Poetker said any new amendments should be included now while the cost of changes is already being covered by a private entity.

The possible amendment is far from finalized, and the topic will likely be discussed during several upcoming economic development meetings.

Also during the July 7 meeting, Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein addressed the board about the current tax cycle and upcoming county budget hearings this fall.

As previously reported, county residents should have already received property tax bills payable in 2025. Anyone who has not received a bill is encouraged to contact the treasurer’s office at 618-939-8681, ext. 213, or view the latest bill at monroecountyil.gov.

As far as the upcoming budget creation process, Koenigstein noted final Property Tax Extension Law Limit numbers show a 2.9 percent increase.

That is coupled with an expected 1-1.25 percent growth in residential and commercial buildings.

Koenigstein suggested the 4 percent total growth should allow for the same percentage increase for county employees’ salaries.

He also noted the Monroe County Sheriff and Monroe County State’s Attorney were given 6.1 percent raises, adding those figures are calculated and paid for by the state following legislation passed in 2022 which changed how those salaries are determined and subsequently funded.

Koenigstein also had a positive report in the county’s employee insurance program.

He pointed out Monroe County had one of the lowest cost per employee and lowest claim payout compared to most county and municipal participants throughout the state.

While Koenigstein noted there is a higher deductible on the county’s plan, he was still pleased with the numbers overall.

He added there will need to be some adjustment to the insurance program, but those will be discussed during budget hearings tentatively scheduled for the beginning of October.

Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger was also on hand last Monday to seek direction in moving forward with development of a county-owned property near the intersection of Old Red Bud Road and Quarry Road south of Waterloo.

In May 2024, the county commissioners approved a land purchase agreement between the county and Monroe County Electric Cooperative for the 8.63-acre tract.

The land will be a “dual use” property shared between the Monroe County Highway Department and Monroe County Health Department.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said there are also plans to relocate the county recycling center to this new property.

There has been very little movement to create the new facility, Metzger reported.

Besides the health department, Metzger said he’s received very little feedback from other county entities which may benefit from the new county property.

While the “architecture is already budgeted,” Metzger expressed a desire to get the proverbial ball rolling in a forward direction.

Commissioner Vicki Koerber agreed, saying “this is the time” for interested parties to weigh in, adding “communication needs to be there.”

Metzger and commissioners agreed to put out a “third and final call” for input, after which Metzger will bring a formal site plan for review – the first step in the development process.

In other discussion following the July 7 audit report, commissioners, McLean and Webb questioned Schmersahl about a potential audit of the fiscal impact of the SAFE-T Act as it concerns county finances.

Webb noted a series of “new obligations” brought about as part of the pretrial requirements of the act.

“It is a clear, additional impact,” Webb said, adding that “criminals don’t fund their own justice system anymore” following the abolishment of the cash bail system for suspected lawbreakers in Illinois.

He added the “part-time” public defender has been at the courthouse “almost every day” due to the pretrial requirements of the SAFE-T Act.

It was also reported that Monroe County had been responsible to cover transportation, lodging and food for inmates in Maine and Florida who had local court dates.

Following discussion, it was determined the county would do internal investigation of the financial impact of the SAFE-T Act before committing to a separate analysis from a third-party auditor.

The next meeting of the Monroe County Board begins at 8:15 a.m. Monday, July 21, at the Monroe County Courthouse.