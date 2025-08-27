Nuxoll recognized by Forbes

Jared Nuxoll

Edward Jones financial advisor Jared Nuxoll of Columbia was named to the 2025 ranking of Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State in Illinois by Forbes and SHOOK Research.

The ranking recognizes financial advisors younger than 40 who have at least four years of experience.

Nuxoll ranked No. 38 in Illinois.

“I’m incredibly proud of this honor. I believe in building long-term relationships with clients to help them navigate every life stage and all market cycles. As a member of the younger generation of financial advisors, I plan to be here for my clients for many years to come,” said Nuxoll.

Nuxoll has served investors locally for 14 years. He leads a client support team that includes Tracy Humphrey and Angela Hoffmann .

Nuxoll’s office is at 913 N. Main Street in Columbia. He and his branch team can be reached at 618-281-6244, or you can visit edwardjones.com/Jared-Nuxoll.