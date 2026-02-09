Norbert J. Fausz | Obituary

Norbert “Nip” J. Fausz, 86, of Red Bud, died Feb. 5, 2026, surrounded by family.

Nip was a devoted husband of 57 years to Barb. He loved to play horseshoes and watch the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his grandson Clinton (Jennifer) Guebert; grandchildren Lauren (London) Schefft, Brynn Klein and Gabriella Guebert, brother-in-law John (Ella) Hemmer; sister-in-law Lenora (Tim Tatam) Kirchhoefer; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Fausz; daughter Sherry Guebert; father and mother George (Irene) Fausz; and brother Raymond Fausz.

Nip’s wishes were to have a celebration of his life this summer at a St. Louis Cardinal’s game.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Family Hospice of Belleville.