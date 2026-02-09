Norbert J. Fausz | Obituary

Republic-Times- February 9, 2026

Norbert “Nip” J. Fausz, 86, of Red Bud, died Feb. 5, 2026, surrounded by family.

Nip was a devoted husband of 57 years to Barb. He loved to play horseshoes and watch the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is survived by his grandson Clinton (Jennifer) Guebert; grandchildren Lauren (London) Schefft, Brynn Klein and Gabriella Guebert, brother-in-law John (Ella) Hemmer; sister-in-law Lenora (Tim Tatam) Kirchhoefer; nieces; and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Fausz; daughter Sherry Guebert; father and mother George (Irene) Fausz; and brother Raymond Fausz.

Nip’s wishes were to have a celebration of his life this summer at a St. Louis Cardinal’s game.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Family Hospice of Belleville.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Larry J. Cottom | Obituary

February 4, 2026

James J. Gant | Obituary

February 3, 2026

Marilyn G. Hoffmann | Obituary

February 2, 2026
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web