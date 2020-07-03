Noel | Pet of the Week

Noel is a “diamond in the rough.” She looks a little rough on the outside with her skinny appearance, rough hair, and mismatched whiskers, but inside she is full of beauty and love. Noel is affectionate and will rub you for more attention. She is friendly and playful, her favorite toys are catnip filled mice and also string. Noel is a sweet girl and is ready for her new family.

Noel is five years old.

Noel’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.