Nobbe caps off WHS tennis career

Waterloo High School tennis standout Patrick Nobbe made the most of his third straight trip to the state tourney held recently near Chicago.

Nobbe advanced to the second round of the IHSA Class 1A state singles tourney after going 2-1 on May 29, defeating Eli Brinkerhoff of Paris (6-0, 6-1) and Mark Green of Rochelle (6-1, 6-1) before falling to Samay Patel of Grayslake Central (6-1, 6-2).

On May 30, Nobbe won his opening match against Zeke Boldman of Crystal Lake South (6-1, 6-1) to advance into the Sweet 16.

Nobbe lost in his second match on May 30 to Michael Doherty of Oak Park Fenwick (6-3, 7-6), thereby ending his bid for a state championship.

In all, Nobbe tied for 13th place at state.

In addition to the three straight state appearances, the graduating WHS senior earned all-conference honors in the Mississippi Valley Conference for three straight years.

This season, Nobbe went 17-6 overall in singles and 9-7 in doubles.

For his WHS career, Nobbe went 70-28 in singles and 48-24 in doubles for an overall tennis record of 118-52.

Nobbe is planning on continuing his tennis career at Greenville University in the fall.