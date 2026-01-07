Nice ring to America 250

Pictured are City of Waterloo and Monroe County officials leading the ringing of the bells at the start of the county’s America 250 celebration Jan. 1 on the courthouse grounds.

Residents of Monroe County joined countless other Americans throughout the country Thursday as they marked the start of not only the new year but also the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Events took place at noon in Waterloo, Columbia, Valmeyer, Hecker and Maeystown, with folks ringing commemorative bells together across the county as the first of many ways locals will be recognizing this special year in American history.

In Waterloo, festivities took place at the Monroe County Courthouse, led by Monroe County Board Chairman George Green.

After the raising of the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance, the Kaskaskia Trail Chorus performed the National Anthem.

Green then offered the first speech of the day.

“There’s something especially meaningful about marking this moment in the open air on the land that generations before us worked, protected and called home,” Green said. “On this first day of 2026, we officially begin a year-long commemoration of the 250 years since the founding of the United States of America.”

He went on to offer his thoughts on the past 250 years of American history, with the founders of the nation having set the foundation for communities like Monroe County.

Green also discussed some of what people should consider as they celebrate the anniversary.

“America 250 is more than a celebration of the past,” Green said. “It’s an opportunity to reflect, to learn and to look forward. Over the coming year, Monroe County will honor its history, recognize the contributions of all who have served and sacrificed and invite our youth to engage in the ongoing work of citizenship and self governance.”

Monroe County Commissioner Vicki Koerber took to the podium next, offering plenty of thanks to those who contributed to the celebration as well as local officials who took the time to appear at the ceremony.

She also offered a brief history lesson of her own, speaking on the original intent for the American flag.

“Betsy Ross was commissioned by George Washington to do a flag,” Koerber said. “Thirteen stripes represent the original 13 colonies. The red stripes symbolize valor, heartiness and courage. The white stripes symbolize purity and innocence. And the blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.”

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter then spoke, voicing his appreciation for the respectable crowd on a cold, cloudy day.

Darter spoke about the importance of the bell-ringing ceremonies throughout Monroe County and the upcoming elements of the America 250 celebration.

“It’s a powerful reminder that, while we gather in our own hometown, we are part of a much larger American story,” Darter said. “The American story is one of courage, sacrifice and perseverance. While the nation was founded 250 years ago, its ideas continue to be upheld every day in communities like Waterloo through service, volunteerism, education and respect for one another. Our history is not just national, it is local, and it lives right here in Waterloo.”

He further spoke about the opportunity this anniversary provides citizens to actively remember and celebrate their communities and their history.

“The America 250 celebration gives us an opportunity to honor those who came before us, to teach future generations about the values that define our nation and to renew our commitment to civic responsibility and community pride,” Darter said.

The Whiteside Station Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had a presence throughout the county during the bell-ringing celebration.

At the Waterloo ceremony, chapter treasurer Kay Theobald offered some additional historical perspective, though her speech centered around William Tyler Page and his “American’s Creed.”

She described it as a “summary of the fundamental principles of American political faith as set forth in its greatest documents, its worthiest traditions and by its greatest leaders.”

“‘I believe in the United States of America as a government of the people, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed, a democracy in a republic, a sovereign nation of many sovereign states; a perfect union, one and inseparable; established upon those principles of freedom, equality, justice and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes,” Theobald recited.

“‘I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support its Constitution, to obey its laws, to respect its flag and to defend it against all enemies.’”

After those present gathered their commemorative America 250 bells, county and city officials alike rang a pair of larger bells on the courthouse grounds to conclude the ceremony.

Festivities in Columbia proceeded in much the same fashion, with Columbia Mayor Bob Hill leading the presentation and offering a speech.

“Today’s bell-ringing is more than a ceremony,” Hill said. “It is a reminder of the ideals that gave birth to our nation: freedom, courage and faith in one another, and the belief that ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they work together. For 250 years, bells like this one have marked moments of celebration, sacrifice, victory and resolve.”

Following the theme shared elsewhere in the county, Hill also spoke about the need to use the America 250 celebration as a chance to also celebrate one’s community.

“America’s story is not just written in history books,” Hill said. “It is written in towns like Columbia by neighbors who serve, volunteer, build, protect and care for one another every day.”

Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean was also present at Columbia’s ceremony to offer a brief sentiment.

“This is a time not only for us to celebrate 250 years but also reflect on 250 years of history in this country and all the greatness that we’ve been able to create here as the United States of America,” McLean said.

Valmeyer Mayor Howard Heavner led his village’s celebration, with village administrator Dennis Knobloch and DAR representative Debbie Cunio Karwoski also making an appearance.

A somewhat smaller but spirited crowd attended a ceremony outside Maeystown Village Hall.

Maeystown Mayor Greg Backes spoke, providing a brief context for the celebration as it pertained to his village, a historical site itself.

DAR member Sarah Davis then addressed the crowd, delivering a poignant speech encapsulating the country’s founding to today, followed by recitation of the “American’s Creed” by Maeystown resident Karyn Albers.

Due to the arrival of participants in the 34th annual Polar Bear Run motorcycle rally, attendees took advantage of a break from the roaring engines to ring in the new year a few minutes ahead of schedule.

Hecker’s ceremony was led by Village President Aaron E. Eckart, with several other village officials voicing how humbled they were to be able to “share this moment in history with our community to honor democracy, freedom and the 250 years of historical significance of our nation.”

Speaking in the aftermath of the Jan. 1 celebrations, City of Waterloo Community Relations Coordinator Sarah Deutch – who has played a major role in organizing the ongoing and upcoming America 250 events and activities – discussed how everything has come together so far.

Deutch explained that talks regarding the America 250 events began last year as there was a desire to coordinate between each community in the county.

In particular, it was noted that cooperation would be best when it comes to the big celebration scheduled for Independence Day seeing as most communities in the area have some sort of July 4 tradition already.

With the ringing of the bells to start the year, Deutch touched on some additional plans including a special tree planting on Arbor Day and a scavenger hunt centered around the Monroe County’s historical sites.

Also planned is a contest for students in the county from kindergartens to high school seniors. A coloring contest is expected for younger students while older students can anticipate putting together an essay or video reel based on a certain prompt depending on their age group.

When it comes to some of the big festivities planned for July 4, Deutch said Waterloo is planning a morning parade, with a “Firecracker 3K” likely following the route.

Concerning other county goings-on, City of Columbia Community Coordinator Marla Rose made mention of commemorative coins during Thursday’s bell-ringing which will cost $10 and feature the America 250 logo on one side and a design representative of one of the five county municipalities on the other.

Hill continued the conversation during Monday night’s Columbia City Council meeting, saying proceeds from coin sales will be used to fund the essay contest.

Additionally, during Monday’s Monroe County Board Meeting, Koerber announced that one of the Betsy Ross style America 250 flags will be raffled at the end of the year. Those interested in purchasing raffle tickets may contact the Monroe County Treasurer’s Office by calling 618-939-8681, ext. 213.

Deutch summarized her thoughts as one of several folks helping to organize the America 250 celebration over the next few months.

“I think the main point is to obviously celebrate our past and what has brought us to this area, celebrate what a great city it’s become and great county it’s become, and also look forward to the future together,” Deutch said. “It is so great to be working alongside all of the people that are bringing the community together. It’s a lot of fun to do something different like this; something so special for the community.”