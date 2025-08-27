New state laws signed

Gov. JB Pritzker recently signed into law 124 of the 436 bills sent to him by lawmakers in the spring legislative session.

The measures expand what must be covered by state-regulated insurance plans, require libraries to stock opioid antagonists, and add new training requirements for law enforcement officers, medical professionals and food handlers.

Two measures aim to protect the drinking water of a wide swath of central Illinois and boost the pension benefits for first responders in Chicago.

Here are some of the key bills signed Friday.

AI use in therapy

House Bill 1806 regulates the use of artificial intelligence in mental health therapy sessions. It specifically prohibits therapists from using AI to make independent therapeutic decisions, directly interact with patients, or detect emotions or mental states. AI use would be allowed for other specified support services.

Nursing mothers pay

Senate Bill 212 requires employers to compensate mothers who take breaks at work to pump breast milk for up to a year after their child is born. The bill prohibits employers from requiring employees to use paid leave time for pumping.

Naloxone in libraries

House Bill 1910 requires that libraries maintain a supply of opioid overdose medication, like naloxone. This drug is often administered through a nasal spray like Narcan. The law also requires that at least one staff member be trained to identify overdoses and administer the drug.

Gluten training

People required to receive food handling certification will now also have to learn about celiac disease, or gluten intolerance. Senate Bill 1288 added celiac disease education to 13 existing requirements for food handling. The training would teach about its symptoms and ways to avoid cross contamination.

Pandemic planning

Senate Bill 291 establishes the One Health Commission to aid in communication and collaboration between the doctors, veterinarians, and others on public health and safety when it comes to diseases that originate or mutate in animals. The commission is required to submit a report to the General Assembly by Jan. 1, 2028.

Sex assault training

Senate Bill 1195, also known as Anna’s Law, requires police officers in training to participate in trauma-informed programs, procedures and practices that are designed to reduce trauma for victims. The bill is named after Anna Williams, a suburban resident who brought the initiative to lawmakers following her own experience with a sexual assault investigation.

Predatory towing

Senate Bill 2040 gives the Illinois Commerce Commission new powers to punish predatory towing companies which sometimes tow cars under false pretenses only to charge drivers afterwards. The ICC-backed law allows the agency to revoke towing licenses, impound tow trucks and more.

Lift-assist fees

House Bill 2336 allows municipalities or fire districts to charge assisted living facilities or nursing homes for calls to fire departments requesting help lifting a resident when it is not an emergency. The bill was an initiative of the Illinois Municipal League, which argued the calls to fire departments for the non-emergency service are a burden on local governments and shift liabilities for injuries that happen during the process to fire departments rather than the facility.

Anesthesia insurance

House Bill 1141 requires insurance companies to cover the cost of anesthesia for the entirety of a procedure rather than limiting the amount insurance will cover to a certain period of time.

Hippotherapy

Beginning in January, state-regulated insurance plans will be required to cover therapeutic horseback riding. Hippotherapy is a type of physical, occupational and speech therapy where the movement of a horse is used to treat conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, strokes, head and spinal cord injuries, as well as behavioral disorders and psychiatric disorders, including PTSD.

School bus seat belts

Beginning in July 2031, any newly purchased school bus in Illinois would be required to be equipped with seat belts that go over the lap and shoulders of all passengers. It does not mandate schools or bus drivers to ensure seat belts are properly fastened.

Implicit bias training

House Bill 2517 requires health care providers to receive one hour of training on historic racial discrepancies in maternal care prior to renewing a state license starting in July 2026. Health care professionals would take the course as part of required implicit bias training and be allowed to count completion of the course toward minimum continuing education requirements.

Underground Railroad

Senate Bill 1607 establishes a Freedom Trails Commission to identify, preserve and promote historic sites in Illinois linked to the Underground Railroad. The commission would also work with the National Park Service’s Network to Freedom program to serve as a liaison between the Park Service and local entities involved in the history of the Underground Railroad.