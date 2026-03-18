New principal in Valmeyer

Nathan Perkins

Valmeyer Community Unit School District No. 3 announced the appointment of Nathan Perkins as its new principal, effective July 1.

Perkins brings 16 years of educational experience to lead the school into its next chapter, with a strong background in curriculum and student support initiatives.

He will replace Teena Riechmann, who has served as principal in Valmeyer for the past 17 years.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Perkins to our team,” Valmeyer Superintendent of Schools Eric Frankford said. “His passion for education and dedication to student success make him the ideal leader for our school community”.

Previously, Perkins served as assistant principal at Bierbaum Elementary in Mehlville, Mo., where he evaluated academic achievement and assessment data.

Before becoming an administrator, Perkins was a school counselor.

Perkins earned his bachelors and masters degrees from Missouri Baptist University in psychology. He also holds a masters degree in education administration from McKendree University and an educational specialist degree in education psychology from the University of Missouri.

He plans to graduate with his doctorate in education leadership from Southwest Baptist University in Spring 2027.

“I am excited and humbled to become the principal at Valmeyer and to bring my experience in instructional leadership, building positive relationships, and serving students, families, and staff to this wonderful community,” Perkins said. “I am looking forward to growing with the Valmeyer family.”

Riechmann and Perkins will work together periodically on a few transition activities in preparation for the personnel change.