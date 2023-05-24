New principal at Gibault

Sarah Lanham

Having weathered a rough start to the recently completed academic year, Gibault Catholic High School will soon be welcoming a new principal to guide them going forward.

Sarah Lanham is currently serving as principal at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Smithton, where she’s held the position since 2019.

Lanham grew up in New Athens and began her teaching career in 2005 at St. Mary Catholic School in Belleville.

She later returned to New Athens to work at St. Agatha Catholic School. During her fifth year there, the school’s principal stepped down, and she wound up stepping into that role.

Lanham originally applied for the Gibault position when the Diocese of Belleville opened the job posting earlier this year, though she quickly found herself reconsidering as her oldest child Josh was a Gibault freshman this past year and she wasn’t sure about overseeing the same school her kids attend.

After praying on it for a time, she eventually accepted after Diocese of Belleville Superintendent of Schools Jonathan Birdsong reached out to her more recently.

Lanham said she originally applied for the position as she has felt the urge to take on something larger given her experience as a principal.

I have been feeling a call to something bigger for a while now, about two years,” Lanham said. “I’m at the point in my career where I’ve had enough experience. St. John the Baptist is a great community. I was just wanting something a bit bigger, and not knowing what that meant. Does that mean that I was gonna be getting out of education? A bigger school? So I kind of had that going in my brain.”

Lanham further expressed she has a great interest in working with older students, a big change from her experience working in area grade schools.

Lanham spoke quite highly of Gibault, particularly regarding its uniqueness with a modular schedule and exceptional support from families and alumni.

Expressing a passion for Catholic education, Lanham described her desire to help keep Gibault moving in a positive direction in line with its founder’s ideals.

“I knew that they needed somebody, and I felt like I was able to help, and I hope that I will do a great job of carrying out Father Ed’s mission, being life-long learners,” Lanham said.

She further described some of the goals she has for Gibault as she steps in as principal, with the first year focused on acclimating to a new environment and responsibilities.

Lanham also expressed her hopes to begin building strong relationships with faculty as well as students in order to keep the school running smoothly.

“I feel like listening and building those relationships is going to be fundamental for my first year,” Lanham said. “I want to set goals and plan for the next three to five years at Gibault. I don’t plan on leaving anytime soon, but I want to have a good grasp of what’s happening and hear from those who have been there, where they want to see Gibault go, in what direction they want to pursue.”

The announcement that Lanham would be taking on the role of Gibault principal came from the diocese last week.

Along with outlining Lanham’s credentials, the announcement said that, “As principal of Gibault Catholic High School, Mrs. Lanham along with the dedicated faculty and staff will focus on the spiritual, intellectual, physical and social development of each student.”

Lanham takes the torch from outgoing Gibault Interim Principal Mike Kish, who starting his time as principal there this past fall.

Kish, the retired longtime principal of Immaculate Conception School in Columbia, took over following the resignation of Gibault Principal Stephen Kidd after the first day of classes this school year.

Gibault Assistant Principal Jim Montgomery took over principal duties for most of the fall semester until Kish’s hiring.

Kish spoke fondly about the past few months at Gibault, saying he’s had plenty of fun – especially as he’s had the chance to work with a number of previous ICS students.

He also spoke a bit about his time at Gibault during Monday’s Class of 2023 graduation address.

“On Nov. 28, Bishop McGovern honored me with the position of Interim Principal of Gibault Catholic High School,” Kish said. “I am here tonight because my best friend told me, ‘If there is a need and you have the ability then you have a responsibility to help.’ This message fits each person here tonight. If there is a need and you have the ability, then you have a responsibility to help.”

On incoming Principal Lanham, Kish had high praise. He said he’s known her through the diocese’s principal association for a few years.

Kish described Lanham as happy and organized, adding that, just as he tried to be a bit disruptive and challenge the school’s faculty to bring out the best in the school, he hopes she is eager to improve things as best she can.

“Always been very easy to work with,” Kish said. “Positive, happy, seems to be a highly organized person, and I think her coming to Gibault is the right person, right time, right moment. If the Gibault community supports her like they have supported me, the Hawks are gonna fly.”