New paint for Blue Jays

Bolm-Schuhkraft Memorial Park in Columbia has gotten a touch more colorful over the past few months as one man has donated his artistic talents to decorate the community’s youth football association building, ensuring it shows some proper Blue Jays pride.

Doug Volmert recently completed his second of two Blue Jays murals, having completed the first over the summer.

He spoke with the Republic-Times about his appreciation for the team, which competes with many other youth community football associations in Southwestern Illinois.

Volmert recalled how beneficial participation on the team has been for some of his kids, so he’s long been fond of its role in the community.

An accountant in his professional life, Volmert also spoke about how he cut his teeth as an artist through the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, looking for a way to keep himself busy during his greatly expanded free time.

His love of the Columbia Blue Jays football program and his artistic skill have come together over the past few months as he’s put together a pair of murals.

Volmert noted how, living in the subdivision near the park, he often drives past the Blue Jays multipurpose building and its recent addition.

“Driving by that building all the time, I just kept thinking, ‘Wow, this is nice and everything, but it needs some color,’” Volmert said.

He brought his thoughts up to Blue Jays coach Steve Bieber, who he’s known for some time as their sons played on the same team.

This led to Volmert presenting at a Blue Jays meeting in February, showing some of his work and offering ideas for what the murals could look like.

Discussion resulted in him putting together one piece featuring a team helmet and another depicting a fierce Blue Jay.

Volmert expressed his satisfaction with how the work came together, also emphasizing how good it feels for him to be able to give back to a group that’s proven to be so beneficial for his family.

“It would be my way to pay it forward,” Volmert said. “Our boys learned some very valuable life lessons playing football through the Blue Jays: teamwork and sportsmanship and discipline.”