New lawsuit in fatal crash

Another lawsuit was filed June 4 in Monroe County Circuit Court as a result of a Sept. 1, 2024, crash on Hanover Road which led to the death of 15-year-old Columbia High School student Crawford Bryant.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Trevor Stawizynski, 16, of Columbia. He faces two charges of aggravated DUI and one charge of reckless homicide. A hearing is set for July 2 in the criminal matter.

Bryant’s family filed a wrongful death civil suit in March which also alleges negligence against Stawizynski and negligent entrustment against a female family member who let Stawizynski use the vehicle involved in the deadly crash.

This lawsuit was later amended to include alleged violation of the Illinois Dram Shop Act against Muktanand Inc., doing business as Stop & Go Liquor, at 8700 Collinsville Road in Collinsville.

In the latest six-count lawsuit, the family of a different minor passenger in the crash is suing the same parties named in the Bryant family suit – although the filing contains an additional count of negligent entrustment against a male relative of Stawizynski.

The lawsuit also includes a count appealing to the Family Expense Act which states any person in the family is liable for debt of another family member.

The filing alleges the defendants are responsible for medical bills, with the plaintiffs seeking an amount exceeding $50,000.

The unnamed family is seeking similar damages in the other counts, alleging the crash led to “severe and permanent injuries,” including nerve, bone, spine, vertebrae and brain damage.

The names of the plaintiffs are listed as John, Jane and Jack Doe following a successful request to “appear using fictitious names” in order to “protect the identity and privacy of the minor plaintiff.”