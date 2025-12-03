New fiscal year; new Oak Hill

While 2026 is still a few weeks away, several new eras began in Monroe County on Dec. 1.

During Monday’s Monroe County Board meeting, commissioners approved the 2026 budget.

Monroe County Treasurer Kevin Koenigstein wished commissioners a “Happy Fiscal New Year,” as the county calendar begins Dec. 1.

He reported very little had changed since his budget overview given two weeks ago – the lone exception being a slight requested increase for part-time assistance in the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s office.

The nearly $13 million dollar budget on paper shows a deficit of about $400,000, although Koenigstein reiterated the budget is virtually balanced, explaining he expects only one third of the commissioner’s $600,000 contingency to be spent in FY26.

An updated version of the approved budget is now available at monroecountyil.gov.

Koenigstein also provided an update on the county’s current property tax collection cycle.

He reported 97 percent of taxes have been collected following the second tax bill due date of Nov. 14.

Another $28 million of the $77 million of taxes collected was disbursed to county taxing bodies following the second payment date.

Koenigstein said he expects many of the nearly 800 outstanding balances to be paid prior to publication of the delinquent tax list, which will appear in the Dec. 17 issue of the Republic-Times.

Also on that date, the county will send certified letters to delinquent property owners, at which time Koenigstein said the non-payment becomes “serious.”

He also added that he expects only about .5 percent uncollected of tax payments to remain uncollected by the Jan. 15 tax sale date.

The FY26 tax cycle will include at least one new taxable parcel in Waterloo.

Koenigstein noted the Oak Hill senior living facility in Waterloo is now a taxable property since operations of the senior living and rehabilitation center were officially transferred to Accolade Healthcare on Monday.

The transfer also eliminates the tax levy for Oak Hill, a major contribution to the county’s reduction in overall tax collection.

The new county budget reflects a decrease in the total amount of taxes collected – not just the tax rate – for the second year in a row.

While there was no other mention of Accolade assuming Oak Hill operations during regular meeting business, it was the topic of public comment.

Marilyn Ziegler, speaking on behalf of Oak Hill resident Joseph Bukowski, read a letter demanding documentation of the process to select Accolade as the leasee of Oak Hill.

Per the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, Monroe County is required to submit pertinent information regarding the decision-making process leading to the lease of Oak Hill.

Bukowski’s letter, which includes a quote of the HFSRB requirements as stated in its certificate of need acceptance letter dated Nov. 25, may be found as a “Letter to the Editor” in the Dec. 3 issue of the Republic-Times.

The county website, monroecountyil.gov, contains information related to the lease, although there are no documents regarding “County Board meeting minutes, public notices, requests for proposals, memorandums, communications to candidates, residents and community members” as required by the HFSRB.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb told the Republic-Times on Tuesday those documents are being reviewed by the appropriate parties to determine which ones may be released, noting that some closed session documents are unable to be disclosed at this time.

Accolade Healthcare, now the parent company of Oak Hill, posted an announcement regarding the lease on its Facebook page on Monday.

“We are proud to announce our newest community joining Accolade Healthcare: Accolade Healthcare of Waterloo at Oak Hill campus,” the post read, referring to the new official name of the facility.

“This growth allows us to continue our mission of providing exceptional care and support to our residents and their families. We’re thrilled to bring our commitment to quality healthcare and compassionate service to Monroe County and surrounding areas,” the post continued. “Stay tuned for updates as we begin this exciting new chapter.”

Accolade also made St. Louis television news on Sunday, with FOX2 News reporting fines for 20 metro east nursing homes and senior care facilities, two of which are owned by Accolade.

The Illinois Department of Public Health lists the fines issued for the second quarter of 2025, which runs from April through June, on its website, idph.illinois.gov.

Accolade locations fined include Paxton on Pells ($2,200) and Danville ($2,200 and $500).

The Paxton on Pells violations include several citations for the facility’s medical care policies, describing several instances of inadequate treatment of new and existing skin ulcers.

Skin ulcer treatment and care were also listed in the Danville facility violation report.

In other county board business, Monroe County Engineer Aaron Metzger sought guidance for funding engineering plans for a restricted crossing U-turn intersection on Route 3 at EE Road.

Metzger reported construction can begin in 2027, but engineering for the project would need to be completed in the upcoming year.

With the budget being passed Monday, Metzger sought ideas for funding.

While the contingency fund was reported to be underfunded, Commissioner Vicki Koerber was skeptical of allocating those funds.

When asked why Metzger couldn’t use funds from the highway department budget, he responded that it was not his road, referring to the Illinois Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over state highways.

Grant funding for the RCUT intersection was announced last month, with the county being awarded $1.35 million through a federal Highway Safety Improvement Program grant.

In other county news, two upcoming hearings will focus on a proposed solar farm south of Waterloo.

The proposal was submitted and rescinded twice this year.

The topic will be addressed this Thursday, Dec. 4, during the Monroe County Planning Commission meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse.

The proposal then moves to the Monroe County Zoning Board of appeals, which will meet at 1 p.m. Dec. 15.

The next regular meeting of the Monroe County Board is scheduled for Dec. 15, beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse.