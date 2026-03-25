New coach, same goals for WHS baseball



Pictured is the 2026 Waterloo High School baseball squad, front row, from left, Trey Breitenstein, Camden Meyers, Drake Luedeman, Jay Rader, Conrad Lindhorst, Grant Nobbe, Clayton Westfall and Waylon Glaenzer; back row: Coach Jake Isaacs, Trey Conrod, Austin Martin, Cannon Richard, Caleb Papenberg, Alex Harper, Chase Zimmerman, Carter Jones, Caden Castello, Brady Schmidt, Head Coach Garrett Schlecht and Coach Bob Yagge.

For the first time in 32 years, Waterloo High School baseball has a new varsity head coach.

Garrett Schlecht takes over the reins following the retirement last year of legendary Bulldogs skipper Mark Vogel. Schlecht, a WHS Class of 2011 graduate, played under both Vogel and fellow Bulldogs coaching legend Lon Fulte, and served as an assistant these past few seasons.

He’s well aware of the rich tradition of Bulldogs baseball and hopes to carry that into the future.

“The lessons they’ve taught me on and off the field will stay with me every step of the way,” Schlecht said. “This town means a great deal to me. It’s a place that has shaped who I am, and it’s an honor to give back through a program that represents so much more than baseball.”

Last year’s WHS baseball squad went 25-10 under Vogel, but the team lost its top three hitters (Patrick O’Donnell, Chaten Kirchner and Max Oswald) and its top pitcher by innings (AJ Sensel) to graduation.

Schlecht does have some talent returning this spring, led by seniors Conrad Lindhorst, Caleb Papenberg, Drake Luedeman and Brady Schmidt.

Lindhorst hit .329 with 26 RBIs last season in addition to posting a 2.68 ERA over 47 innings pitched.

Luedeman scored 22 runs in 2025 in addition to playing solid defense at second base. Schmidt returns as the starting shortstop. Papenberg drove in 14 runs last season and is a starting outfielder.

For the junior class, key returners include Cannon Richard, Caden Castello, Tanner Chamberlain, Trey Conrod and Austin Martin.

Richard went 3-1 in 24 innings pitched last season. Castello and Chamberlain also saw action last season. Conrod, a catcher, hit .356 with 14 RBIs in 2025. Martin, who plays third base and outfield, scored 23 runs last spring.

A couple of sophomores return for the Bulldogs following fine freshman seasons. Carter Jones went 4-0 with a 2.36 ERA in 32-plus innings. Chase Zimmerman went 5-0 with a 0.69 ERA in 20-plus innings.

Other sophomore returners are infielders Waylon Glaenzer, Trey Breitenstein and Grant Nobbe.

Newcomers to the varsity Bulldogs in 2026 include senior pitcher Alex Harper along with juniors Brody Kollack, Jay Rader and Clayton Westfall.

Schlecht said that, while this year’s squad is a young group, there’s plenty of depth in both the lineup and pitching rotation.

“Our goal is to get better every day and play the game the right way,” Schlecht said. “If we do that consistently, we believe we will give ourselves a chance to compete come postseason. This is a really good group of kids who love to work hard, and I am really excited to see them compete.”

A key early season contest comes this Friday at home against Monroe County rival Columbia.