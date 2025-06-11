New CHS cross country coach

Republic-Times- June 11, 2025
Ty Wolf

Ty Wolf, a retired collegiate coach and certified mental performance coach, has been named the new head cross country coach for Columbia High School.

After building Heartland Community College’s cross country program from the ground up – earning four straight men’s and women’s Region 24 titles and multiple national podium finishes – Wolf brings over 30 years of coaching and educational leadership experience to CHS. 

A former All-American runner and professional with Team Adidas, Wolf said he is passionate about helping athletes succeed in school, sports and life. 

At CHS, his three goals are to build an Eagles cross country team where individuals can be their best as students, people, and runners; to have fun and create meaningful experiences; and to foster a culture where teammates support and encourage each other. 

Known for his trademark phrase “Fire up,” Wolf said he is ready to bring energy and excellence to Eagles Nation. 

High school athletes interested in being part of the team can email wolf.ty@columbia4.org. 

