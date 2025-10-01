New charge for event organizer

Summer Jackson

Following her arrest in late August, the organizer of “Red, White and Blue in the Loo,” held July 3-4 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Waterloo, attended a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon regarding multiple felony charges stemming from alleged financial misconduct related to the event.

Summer C. Jackson, 44, of Waterloo, was previously arrested on a warrant for four felony charges in connection with her management of the holiday event.

A fifth charge was added last week, with Jackson accused of theft of leased property in an amount greater than $500 as she is alleged to have “knowingly and unlawfully obtained, by deception, services of Kristine V. Bartosik, portable bathrooms and all associated equipment for Red, White, and Blue in the Loo special event, intending to obtain said services without compensation.”

Jackson’s prior charges include theft of labor/services for “knowingly and unlawfully obtaining by deception” the services of Gregory Woolley, that being a fireworks display and associated equipment for similarly “intending to obtain said services without compensation.”

Two of the charges are for deceptive practice – one for causing Daniel Schwartz to execute a 24-hour insurance policy and another for delivering a check from the account of Crafts & More in the Loo LLC to Schwartz as an insurance agent in the amount of $2,300 as payment for an insurance policy for the event – “knowing that it would not be paid by the depository and thereafter failed to provide funds or credit with the deposit in the face amount of the check or order within seven days after receiving actual notice from the payee of the dishonor of the check.”

The fourth of these charges alleges theft/unauthorized control for unlawfully obtaining control over U.S. currency with a total value in excess of $10,000 but not exceeding $100,000 “intending to deprive Rachel Abel permanently of the use and benefit of the property.”

Along with a preliminary hearing on the Red, White, and Blue in the Loo-related charges, Jackson also appeared on a major traffic violation as she was charged with driving while license suspended.

In the preliminary hearing, Jackson’s attorney Madelyn Daley attempted to have her conditions modified so she could move to New York. Judge Chris Hitzemann denied that modification.

Jackson was previously granted pre-trial release with extra conditions, that lengthy hearing last month featuring discussion of Jackson’s renting of a U-Haul storage vehicle for a, per Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb, “one-way trip to New York” seemingly to relocate to the residence of her fiance, Garrett P. Graham, who has also been charged with felony deceptive practice for his alleged role in the event.