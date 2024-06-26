Nelson swims to the finish 

Carter Nelson

Columbia native Carter Nelson capped off an amazing swimming career by competing in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials held in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Nelson, with several family members in atendance, participated in the 50 meter freestyle event. While he did not qualify for the Olympics, the experience was a memorable way to end a 16-year swimming career.

“A great experience, and a great way to end the journey,” Carter’s mother Brandi Nelson said. “Although he didn’t end with a personal best time like he would have liked, he did the best he could on that given day.

Brandi explained that Carter has been working an internship for the past month and was not able to maintain the level of training he was accustomed to.

“We knew going in competing against names like Caleb Dressel, it was more about the experience and ending the career on that stage with family who have supported him from the beginning,” she said. “We are so proud of all he has gone up against and never gave up. He saw it through to the very end.”

Carter was among 88 men in the U.S. to qualify for the trials in the 50 meter freestyle event and was seeded 43rd.

While only the top two swimmers are chosen for the Olympics, merely being able to compete in the trial is considered an honor in the sport.

Carter recently completed his fourth year of NCAA Division I swimming at Texas A&M University in March.

He earned many titles from youth through college, including most valuable swimmer awards and records set in his earliest years to making the World Top 100 list for ages 18 and under in the long course 50 meter freestyle.

Last week’s Olympic Trials experience was actually the second time Carter had qualified for the event, the first time being during the COVID-19 pandemic when trials were pushed back to 2021.

He opted not to attend the trials then due to having family vacation plans, with hopes the would have another chance to qualify in 2024.

Despite the U.S. Olympic Committee having lowered the qualifying time (making it more difficult) in order to reduce the number of qualified athletes, Carter pulled through and sealed his Olympic Trials qualifying time this past March.

The preliminary heats of the trials in Indianapolis were aired on the Peacock Network.

“I thank my parents for throwing me in the water at such a young age,” Carter said when reflecting on an impressive swimming career. “I am grateful for all of my family and everyone close to me that have supported me through the years. I thank all the coaches I’ve had at every stage, from age 6 to 22.”

Carter also expressed gratitude to Hilltoppers Swim Club located near Dupo, which always gave him “a pool to call home.”

Carter’s mother said he is far more than just a great swimmer, however.

“He does good at everything he tries,” she said. “He makes good life choices and has always made us proud of how he handles challenges and adversity. He has a lot more of life to experience and we are ready to watch him excel in the next chapter.”