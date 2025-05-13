Nelda R. Saul | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 13, 2025

Nelda R. “Nel” Saul (nee McCollough), 88, of Waterloo, died May 13, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Bastrop, La.

Nel was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church PCA and a volunteer at Life Network of Southern Illinois.

She is survived by her children Joan Curry and Linda (Peter) Vastola; step-children Beth (Jim) Bicklein, Becca (Cort) Hubbard and Brian Saul; grandchildren Patrick, Emily, and Andrew Vastola and Maya and David Liddelow-Curry; Sarah (Jared) Walker, Luke (Alison) Bicklein and Daniel Bicklein; great-grandchildren Sylvia, Addison, Maya and Nora; sister June Bush; many nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bill H. Saul; parents Robert Alfred and Susan Rebecca (nee Orr) McCollough; sisters Sue Clementson and Fay Ables; and brother Odell McCollough.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. May 18 at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA, Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Brian Sandifer and Pastor Will Hesterberg officiating.

Interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Concord Presbyterian Church PCA; or Life Network of Southern Illinois

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Marie A. Schroeder | Obituary

May 13, 2025

Barbara A. James | Obituary

May 13, 2025

Margaret M. Simmons | Obituary

May 12, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web