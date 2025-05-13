Nelda R. Saul | Obituary

Nelda R. “Nel” Saul (nee McCollough), 88, of Waterloo, died May 13, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Bastrop, La.

Nel was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church PCA and a volunteer at Life Network of Southern Illinois.

She is survived by her children Joan Curry and Linda (Peter) Vastola; step-children Beth (Jim) Bicklein, Becca (Cort) Hubbard and Brian Saul; grandchildren Patrick, Emily, and Andrew Vastola and Maya and David Liddelow-Curry; Sarah (Jared) Walker, Luke (Alison) Bicklein and Daniel Bicklein; great-grandchildren Sylvia, Addison, Maya and Nora; sister June Bush; many nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bill H. Saul; parents Robert Alfred and Susan Rebecca (nee Orr) McCollough; sisters Sue Clementson and Fay Ables; and brother Odell McCollough.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. May 18 at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA, Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Brian Sandifer and Pastor Will Hesterberg officiating.

Interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Concord Presbyterian Church PCA; or Life Network of Southern Illinois