National honor for plane crash heroes

Republic-Times- December 17, 2025
Screenshot

Two St. Louisans will receive national recognition for their heroic efforts to save the pilot of a burning plane that crashed last year in a Columbia field. 

Clayton E. Poindexter and Mark Amoroso will be awarded the Carnegie Medal for Heroism, which is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.

Shortly after noon on Dec. 8, 2024, a 71-year-old Waterloo man crashed his 2007 Zenith Zodiac 601HDS upside down in a field near Sackman Field along DD Road and Bluff Road on the west side of Columbia.

Upon seeing the crash, Poindexter and Amoroso parked their vehicle and ran across a farm field to save the injured pilot, who was trapped in the burning plane.

Amoroso called 911, then the men worked together to free the pilot from his plane and extinguish the flames. 

Emergency responders air-lifted the pilot to a St. Louis area hospital for emergency treatment, and he was able to survive.

The Carnegie Medal for Heroism is given throughout the U.S. and Canada “to those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.” With the announcement of the 17 recipients this month, the award has been given to 10,545 people since its inception in 1904.

Along with the award, each recipient receives a financial grant.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Columbia bar owner charged with threat to police officer

December 17, 2025

Delbert delivered for Monroe County

December 17, 2025

County to celebrate America 250

December 17, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web