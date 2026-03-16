Nancy M. Corey | Obituary

Nancy M. Corey (nee Laut), 77, of Waterloo, died March 15, 2026, in Waterloo. She was born Aug. 5, 1948, in Red Bud.

She is survived by her husband William Corey; children Jill (Brian) Morey and Wesley A. Corey; grandchildren Olivia M. Morey and Delainey L. Morey; sister Judy (Chuck) Garner; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Pierre and Elizabeth (nee Edgar) Laut; brothers Kenny Lout, Terry Laut, and Tommy Laut; and sister Kathy Lugge.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or Multiple Sclerosis Association

No service will be held.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.