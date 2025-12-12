Nancy A. Wack | Obituary

Nancy Anne Wack of Waterloo, died at home on Dec. 6, 2025, at the age of 64. She was born in St. Louis on Nov. 22, 1961.

Nancy was a retired college professor and hospital chaplain who somehow managed to be both wise and wonderfully sarcastic at the same time. She loved fiercely and laughed loudly. Her home was a vibrant reflection of her personality, including a pink living room. That was Nancy in a nutshell: unapologetically herself, joyfully colorful, and never afraid to make her world a little brighter.

She found joy in her flower gardens, rescuing animals, and collecting antique and vintage treasures, especially blow molds (of which she insisted one could never have too many).

Known for being a “get even, not angry” kind of woman, Nancy approached life with personality, humor, and a deep sense of compassion. She leaves behind a space in many hearts that can never be filled, but we will remember her wit, her sarcasm, her stubborn streak, and her loving heart fondly.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband Gary of 41 years, and by her daughters Mary and Barbara, who will forever miss her advice, her sass, and her ability to make even the worst day better. She is also survived by her clingy cats — Rosie, Brian, and Keegan — who are still wondering where their favorite human and professional petter has gone.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Carol Fuchs (nee Constantine); half-brother Michael Stewart; brother-in-law David Wack; nieces Nancy Fuchs, Jennifer Bradshaw, and Jill Stewart; nephews Theodore Fuchs, Michael Fuchs, Jason Wack, and Bryan Wack; and many cherished friends and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harry Theodore Constantine and Lorraine Marie (nee Fortune) Constantine.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Crestwood Animal Shelter, an organization close to Nancy’s heart.

St. Louis Creamation handled arrangements.