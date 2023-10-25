Nala | Pet of the Week

Nala gets along well with all-sized dogs she’s met and does a great job at reading the social cues of each dog she meets. Nala thrives on being social, whether that be with other dogs or people – she’s always a happy girl!. We jokingly call her a mime because she really just mimics the energy of the other individual in the room. It’s pretty darn cute! Check out her beautiful coat in her pictures!

Nala is one year old. Helping Strays offers free training for all adopters.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.