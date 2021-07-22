Nadia | Pet of the Week

Nadia is very timid and unsure when you first meet her but after a short time of learning who you are, she is a sweet girl. She gets along with dogs, would do best around adults only, and is not a fan of other cats. This beautiful long haired girl is eight years old and looking for a quiet, calm place to call her forever home. Could that be yours?

Nadia’s adoption fee has been paid for in advance by a generous donor of Helping Strays. She is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in meeting Nadia, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

