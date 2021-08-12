Ms. Maude | Pet of the Week

Hi there kids! Ms. Maude here! I am a super sweet and lovable old gal. I am calm and love being the center of attention. I enjoy being out in the sun and sniffing all the best smells. I would do best in a home with no cats and a more submissive dog. I may be older but I am still a playful girl! Be sure to watch my video and come meet me today.

Ideal home/training I have:

Laidback and quieter home

No cats

More submissive dog

Training I need:

House training

Crate training

Ms. Maude is 10 years old and weighs 51 pounds.

Ms. Maude’s adoption fee is $50; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Ms. Maude, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Visit Helping Strays on Facebook for information about vaccine clinics and adoption specials. ***