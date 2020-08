An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued shortly after 7:35 p.m. Sunday after a white and black sport motorcycle fled a traffic stop attempt by a police officer on Route 3 northbound in Columbia. The motorcyclist was wearing a white helmet and a black sleeveless shirt, per radio dispatch. The sport bike was riding with other motorcycles when the traffic stop attempt occurred.

The suspect bike was last seen on I-255 northbound near mile marker 8.