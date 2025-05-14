Motherhood | Ott Observations

Some people think Mother’s Day is a holiday contrived by greeting card companies and florists to sell more of their products. Certainly the crass commercialization of religious or historical events is part of the American way.

However, the day has far nobler roots. Anna Jarvis claims credit for establishing the holiday in memory of her mother’s social efforts, with the first celebration being May 10, 1908.

Her mother Ann had organized a Mother’s Friendship Day committee to reunite families divided by the Civil War. Congress made it official with a law passed May 8, 1914, declaring the second Sunday of May as the day we celebrate motherhood.

To me, it is no accident Mother’s Day comes closely after Easter. While moms are as capable as anyone of the sinfulness of mankind, they often act parallel to the story and teachings of Jesus.

Like Jesus, they choose self-sacrifice and suffering for their children. This starts with the decision to give birth despite economic worries, health worries, support worries and the looming pain of childbirth. They push away self-doubts and trust that they will be able to provide for a totally dependent baby.

Jesus taught us our purpose is selfless service to each other, how to practice that most important Commandment to love your neighbor. A mother’s own selfish needs are not to cook meals, do laundry, clean homes, manage schedules of activities and shuttle her children around per their social calendars. Yet, moms daily put what they want to do on hold and make their children’s lives their priority.

As children grow, they are consumed by their need to become their own person. It is a totally self-absorbed journey, with no room to occasionally express gratitude for help and support.

Yet, moms are there anyway. Even as young adults we may go weeks without even contacting our mother or checking in to see how she is doing. Yet when we need her, she is there anyway. Mothers continue to love us even in those times we are very unlikeable.

Moms can be annoying, nagging us to do stuff and over-controlling our lives. They make us do stuff we don’t want to do. They get mad at us and punish us. We use these behaviors to rationalize pushing them away.

Maybe there is another parallel from Easter we need to apply here.

We pray to our Lord, “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.” Jesus suffered and died for the forgiveness of our sins. Yet He also expects us to forgive others – it’s not a one-way street.

Perhaps a part of honoring our mothers should be forgiving them their worst behaviors, and owning up to our own role in provoking them.

We try to practice our faith daily. Instead of making mom feel special the second Sunday of May, she might really appreciate if we find a way daily to tell her we appreciate her steadfast love and sacrifice.

I lost my mom a little over 17 years ago, on her birthday. She died of a complication from knee replacement surgery – a common risk.

One of the last things she said to me was, “Bill, I am now going to be able to walk up the steps to your wedding.”

Mom, I think about you every day. I miss you and love you.