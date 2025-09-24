More than a triathlon at Buttercup

Pictured are scenes from the CiderMan Sprint Triathlon held Sept. 13 as part of Patriots Weekend at Buttercup Ranch & Creamery, located at 3801 Douglas Road in rural Millstadt. Next year’s event takes place Sept. 11-12, 2026.

As one of the event sponsors said, “It’s not just a triathlon, it’s an experience.”

Buttercup Ranch & Creamery in rural Millstadt hosted the annual CiderMan Sprint Triathlon on Sept. 13 as part of its Patriots Weekend, which also featured live music, food trucks, and the farm’s first ever balloon glow.

Street Corner Serenade kicked off the music Sept. 12 with rock, pop and oldies. Scott Vignassi’s Big Little Big Band wowed all in attendance with Count Basie-style jazz and swing. Steve Shininger, lead singer, crooned like Frank Sinatra.

Roy-el Catering served brisket, chicken and beef sandwiches with cheese fries. Guests also enjoyed homemade donuts and slushies from the folks at Donut Den.

Some triathlon participants camped overnight in preparation for an early Saturday morning start.

The triathlon brought 100 racers to the farm and an amazing group of volunteers. Caroline Geringer opened with the national anthem. The Hit-n-Run Band entertained and energized runners with their cover music.

One participant expressed gratitude for the volunteers positioned at every major turn in bright yellow vests, holding orange directional flags. Whether it was course marshaling, first aid, water safety or serving refreshments, these volunteers were out in full force.

Triathlon sponsors were Alpine Shop, Apex Network, ATI Physical Therapy, Bike Surgeon, Breadeaux Pizza, Doc Hoffeditz Photography, Empire Auto Sales, First National Bank of Waterloo, Freeburg Total Fitness, Gain Signs, Hearthside Grill & Fireplace, Hinterlands Forestry, Innovative Timing Systems, Lee’s Home Center, Marlou Eckert, Metro East Fitness, Mike’s Automotive, Millstadt EMS, Regal Wear, Uncle Moustache, Warning Lites and Water Gear.

Balloon glow sponsors were A New You, Buttercup Ranch & Creamery, Hidden Waters Weddings and Event Venue, Hoffen Funeral Home, Kennedi Golf Carts, Linnemann’s Gun Repair, Quality Rental and R & R Woodcrafts and Graphics.

In addition to sponsors, many businesses donated drawing prizes for the triathlon.

The balloon glow planned for Friday night was postponed to Saturday due to the wind and weather forecast. If there are over 10 knots wind forecast, or any rain, the balloons can’t be inflated. Still, 750-800 guests attended the inaugural glow.

Philzharmoniks, a talented group of young string players led by Philip Tinge, entertained the crowd as pilots inflated their balloons. As the field filled with guests, Street Corner Express filled the darkening night air with vintage rock and pop tunes.

St. Matthew Church’s college ministry dished out burgers, dogs and Chinese food with enthusiasm and smiles. All proceeds for food sales benefited the college ministry.

A total of seven balloons made for a beautiful evening on the farm. Spectators had a chance to get up close to the balloons and talk to the pilots. The balloonists, their families and crews also enjoyed the weekend and are eager to come back.

One pilot’s family member stated, “Everyone was so sweet. It was like we were back in the 1950s.”

Patriots Weekend at Buttercup Ranch & Creamery is held in honor of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Buttercup donates a percentage of all proceeds from the entire weekend to local first responders.

Be on the lookout for more information about next year’s Patriots Weekend at Buttercup Ranch & Creamery taking place Sept. 11-12, 2026. It will be the 25th anniversary of 9/11, so special activities are being planned.

If you would like to race, volunteer, sponsor, or be a vendor, call 618-719-5214 or email mary.buttercupranch@gmail.com.