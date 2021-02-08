More stolen vehicles in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating the theft of two vehicles and several reports of other vehicles entered early Monday morning.

Surveillance footage indicates the incidents took place about 3 a.m.

The stolen vehicles were a 2018 Honda CRV from the 300 block of Micah’s Way and a 2020 Buick Enclave from the 2600 block of Kory Drive, both in the Columbia Lakes subdivision.

“With the help of On-Star and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, the Buick was located unoccupied in North St. Louis around 9 a.m. today,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said.

At least four vehicles were rummaged through in various areas of Columbia, Donjon added.

“All of the vehicles were unlocked and the two stolen had keys inside,” Donjon added.

Based on surveillance footage, a possible suspect vehicle is a white newer model SUV.

Columbia police continues to ask citizens to lock their vehicles and report any suspicious behavior.

To contact the Columbia Police Department, call 618-281-5151.