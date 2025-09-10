More details in teen’s shooting

Emma Schultheis

Following news late last Tuesday that the father of 14-year-old Emma Schultheis was charged following her July 21 shooting death, more information was revealed about the tragic and rare incident that has garnered national media coverage.

As previously reported, David A. Schultheis, 34, faces one count of reckless discharge of a firearm for his involvement in the incident, which police described as a “tragic loss.”

David appeared in Monroe County Circuit Court for a hearing on Thursday. Represented by attorneys Scott Rosenblum and Timothy Hunsaker, Schultheis entered a plea of not guilty and was issued a preliminary hearing date of Oct. 16 before Judge Lucas Liefer.

The charge is a Class 4 felony, which is ineligible for pre-trial detention.

Court information alleges David “knowingly and unlawfully discharged a firearm in a reckless manner which endangered the bodily safety of an individual.”

Last Wednesday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department revealed more to the story of what happened on that fateful day at Schwarze Trailer Repair at 5925 State Route 3 south of Waterloo.

The MCSD stated in a news release that David “discharged a handgun in an attempt to shoot a buzzard that had entered a brick building. In doing so, (he) inserted only his arm into the room — keeping his head outside the doorway to avoid potential ricochet — before pulling the trigger. The round struck the bird, passed through it, exited the building through a window and ultimately struck and killed (Emma), who was outside.”

Potential penalties for a reckless discharge of a firearm conviction in Illinois can include a prison term of 1-3 years and a fine of up to $25,000.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing had previously described the incident as a “freak accident.”

A new twist in this story was a second person being charged late last week.

Also charged is Karen A. Schwarze, 58, of Valmeyer.

Schwarze was charged with one count of “concealment of a homicidal death,” a Class 3 felony, and obstruction of justice, a Class 4 felony.

The press release states Schwarze allegedly “concealed physical evidence — a Taurus .40 caliber pistol — with the intent to prevent the apprehension or prosecution of David Schultheis.”

This obstruction charge stems from Schwarze allegedly attempting to “influence others not to speak with law enforcement officers during the early stages of the investigation,” court information states.

Schwarze’s lawyer entered an “entry of appearance” Thursday on her behalf. A preliminary hearing – which will include conditions of her pretrial release – will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 17.

“There are no words that can adequately express the heartbreak and gravity of this tragic event. The death of a child under any circumstances is profoundly devastating,” the release concluded. “The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department remains steadfast in its commitment to conducting thorough, fact-based, and impartial investigations. Regardless of the emotional and procedural complexities, our mission is to deliver truth, accountability, and justice for the families involved and for the community we serve. While this incident may have been preventable, our obligation is not to dwell in speculation but to uncover and present the facts with integrity.”

Per details of the police investigation, shortly after 1:30 p.m. July 21, the MCSD joined Monroe County EMS in responding to Schwarze Trailer Repair for a medical emergency.

Within minutes, Monroe County EMS and the first responding MCSD deputy arrived on scene and found Emma had suffered an apparent firearm injury.

Emergency personnel immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR. Emma was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital, where despite continued efforts, she was pronounced deceased.

The MCSD investigation that followed revealed Emma died as a result of a gunshot wound. A firearm was located and secured at the scene, police said.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit also responded to assist with processing the scene of the shooting.

The incident occurred on the Monday of this year’s Monroe County Fair, of which Emma was a key participant.

Emma was well-known in the fair community, regularly showing livestock in Monroe County and other area fairs.

Emma received special recognition during the 4-H & FFA Market Animal Auction at the fair on July 24.

Emma was again recognized during FFA Fun Night at the fair on July 27, which would have been her 15th birthday.

Coverage of this incident has been seen nationally in the New York Post, People Magazine and Yahoo News, among other outlets.